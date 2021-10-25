MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $67.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $276,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,935 shares of company stock worth $28,849,146. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.