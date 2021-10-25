Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1,827.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,512 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $51,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $161.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.97. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

