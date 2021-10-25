Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,821,200 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 233,998.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.62% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $59,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $22,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 158.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,155,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $7,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

