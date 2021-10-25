Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 936,733 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.97% of The Wendy’s worth $50,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 88,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Wendy’s by 127.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 334,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

