Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of BeiGene worth $56,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $194,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $378.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,967,526.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 432,847 shares of company stock valued at $58,564,666 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.89.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

