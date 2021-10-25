Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $52.64 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3,941.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Northern Trust worth $52,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 522,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,423,000 after buying an additional 308,900 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $125.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

