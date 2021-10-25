Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $49,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 415.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 529,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,864,000 after purchasing an additional 426,655 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

NYSE DUK opened at $103.78 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.