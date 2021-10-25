Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Purchased by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure accounts for approximately 1.7% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,745,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:MIC remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. 234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $325.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $37.3868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.