Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Raymond James currently has a “Sell” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

MG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.25.

TSE:MG opened at C$99.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$65.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The company has a market cap of C$29.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.55.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.41 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

