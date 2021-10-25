MAPS (MAPS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $479,221.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. MAPS has a market cap of $50.79 million and approximately $479,221.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005088 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.55 or 0.00951416 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,708,636 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

