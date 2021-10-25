Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 166,656 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 166,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

