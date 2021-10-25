Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $449.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $449.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.40 and a 200 day moving average of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

