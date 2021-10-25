Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 297.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE SITE opened at $224.21 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $227.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.