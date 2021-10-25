Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $6.58 Million Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Pinnacle West Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,805,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 274,121 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,318,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.