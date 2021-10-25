Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 25,630 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 51.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tennant were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth $14,780,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 37,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,081.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $77.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. Tennant has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

