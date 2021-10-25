Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,897 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Gogo were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,605,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Gogo stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

