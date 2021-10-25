Marshall Wace LLP Takes $6.18 Million Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $70.18 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $75.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,738,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,184,927 shares of company stock worth $75,814,936 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

