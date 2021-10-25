Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.93 Per Share (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $11.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.33.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $381.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.10 and its 200 day moving average is $359.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

