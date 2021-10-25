Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.62 Million

Brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to post $295.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.40 million. Masimo reported sales of $278.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Masimo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $283.35 on Monday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $288.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

