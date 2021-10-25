Masimo (MASI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $283.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.01. Masimo has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $288.27.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

