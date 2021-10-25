Maven Securities LTD Acquires 7,323 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.07% of Axonics worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Axonics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,730,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,729,000 after purchasing an additional 274,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $67.42 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

