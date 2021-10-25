Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 225,000 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

Get ironSource alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55. ironSource Ltd. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.