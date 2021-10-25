Maven Securities LTD Invests $1.07 Million in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 103.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

