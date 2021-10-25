Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 77.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 149.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 357,816 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VVNT opened at $8.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

