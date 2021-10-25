Maven Securities LTD Raises Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.16% of Immatics worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Immatics has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $817.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

