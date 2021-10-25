Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $43.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. 24,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,235. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,980.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $19,446,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares during the period.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

