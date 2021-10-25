Maxim Group Boosts Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $150.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,485,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,127 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.