McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $238.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.