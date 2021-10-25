McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $210.16

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $210.16 and last traded at $209.47, with a volume of 3734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 219.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 46,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

