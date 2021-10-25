McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $210.16

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $210.16 and last traded at $209.47, with a volume of 3734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.09.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 219.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 46,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
