Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.660-$4.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $188.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,219. Medpace has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $199.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,376,075.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,689,646. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

