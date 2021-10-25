Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Mercantile Bank reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of MBWM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,763. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $560.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.