Mercer Investments LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mercer Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Mercer Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

