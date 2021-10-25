Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Position Lowered by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Mesa Laboratories makes up 2.1% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $40,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,959,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,379,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $296.79. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,412. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $325.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.93 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.21.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. Research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,134 shares of company stock worth $3,372,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

