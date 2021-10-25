Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 4.31 and last traded at 4.44. 25,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,125,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,714,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,648,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,977,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.