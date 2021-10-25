MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NYSE:MTG opened at $16.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

