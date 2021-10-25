MIB Coin Reaches Market Cap of $316,493.41 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $316,493.41 and $13.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00083767 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00020994 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 432,377,986 coins and its circulating supply is 155,076,058 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

