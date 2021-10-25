Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 709,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 19,550,750 shares.The stock last traded at $69.80 and had previously closed at $67.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

