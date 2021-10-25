Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $179.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.28. 371,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $202.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

