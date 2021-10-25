Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.45

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.45 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 689219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIME. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Get Mimecast alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mimecast by 50.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,716 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $741,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.