Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.61% of Minerals Technologies worth $253,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

