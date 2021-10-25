Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) versus Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Head to Head Contrast

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Indaptus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 1.32 $1.94 million $0.05 25.40 Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.13 million ($16.32) -0.44

Minerva Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Indaptus Therapeutics. Indaptus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minerva Neurosciences and Indaptus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 411.81%. Indaptus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.15%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Indaptus Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Indaptus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -72.48% -40.98% Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -131.09% -92.04%

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats Indaptus Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Rogerio Vivaldi Coelho on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

