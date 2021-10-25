MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $41.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $41.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.87 or 0.06558411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.44 or 0.00308804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.27 or 0.00983196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00087531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.00458838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00273473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00251051 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

