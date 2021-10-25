Mirova US LLC Buys 51,037 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies comprises 1.8% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Watts Water Technologies worth $66,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. abrdn plc bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,470,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 314,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,399,000 after buying an additional 67,015 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE WTS opened at $186.19 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.99 and a 1 year high of $187.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.85.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

