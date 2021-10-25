Mirova US LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.5% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $204,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,320,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $702,976,000 after buying an additional 82,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $231.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $450.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

