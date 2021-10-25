Mirror Protocol Hits Market Cap of $233.03 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00004761 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $233.03 million and $29.63 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00069823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00074874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00101773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,214.21 or 1.00400314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.67 or 0.06592319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021099 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

