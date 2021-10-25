Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $58.90

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for $58.90 or 0.00095324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $22.20 million and $40,073.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00069870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00071037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,869.37 or 1.00134199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.66 or 0.06627120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021782 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 376,899 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

