MKM Partners Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $170.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC opened at $169.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $169.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.