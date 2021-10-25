MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKSI stock opened at $144.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

