MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,512 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 413,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,897,000 after buying an additional 52,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Shares of LYB opened at $97.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.64.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

