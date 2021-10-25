MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $381.66 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

